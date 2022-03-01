Russia orders shut down of country’s only independent TV channel and a liberal radio station
Russian citizens will be left with only the official line coming from the country’s state-run outlets
Russia has now ordered the shut down of the country’s only independent TV channel and a liberal radio station in a move that threatens to censors coverage of its invasion of Ukraine and leave citizens with nothing but the propaganda from the state-run outlets.
On Tuesday, Russia’s media watchdog was ordered to “restrict access” to TV channel Dozhd TV and radio station Ekho Moskvy, with the prosecutor general’s office accusing them both of spreading “deliberately false information” about Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Russian officials said that the two outlets were spreading “false information regarding the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation” in Ukraine and sharing “information calling for extremist activity, violence”.
Both websites appeared to have been taken down in Russia soon after the announcement, according to AFP.
The two news sources had been critical of Moscow and the nation’s attack on Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies