Russia is “probably” targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukraine citizens’ access to reliable news and information, according to UK Defence Intelligence.

The country reportedly struck a TV tower in Kharviv on Sunday, suspending broadcasting output. This mirrors a similar strike on a TV tower in Kyiv a week earlier on March.

As a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure, it is also highly likely that Ukrainian internet access is being disrupted.

Over the past week, internet outages have been reported in Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Kharviv.

