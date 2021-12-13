Russian teenager detonates bomb in Orthodox convent school

Local reports suggest bomber motivated by hatred of nuns or teachers

Tim Wyatt
Monday 13 December 2021 15:43
Comments
<p>The school was attached to the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov</p>

The school was attached to the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A former student is suspected of exploding a homemade bomb in a Russian orthodox school, injuring 12.

Among the victims at the school in Serpukhov, about 65 miles south of Moscow, was a 15-year-old, Russian authorities said on Monday.

An 18-year-old former pupil who is suspected of planting the improvised device was also injured in the blast and is in intensive care at a local hospital.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the explosion took place at school which is attached to the Vladychny Orthodox convent.

Local Russian media reports have suggested the attack may have been motivated by a hatred of teachers or nuns at the convent.

Recommended

Staff and students at the school have been evacuated from the scene, while the Russian Investigative Committee, the country’s main federal investigative body, has launched a probe into the incident.

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, urged support for the victims of the explosion and expressed hope that the authorities would do everything necessary to prevent such an incident occurring again in the future.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in