AP News Digest 3:50 am

MEXICO-DISAPPEARED — For the investigators, the human foot — burned, but with some fabric still attached — was the tipoff: Until recently, this squat, ruined house was a place where bodies were ripped apart and incinerated, where the remains of some of Mexico’s missing were obliterated. How many disappeared in this cartel “extermination site” on the outskirts of Nuevo Laredo, miles from the U.S. border? After six months of work, forensic technicians still don’t dare offer an estimate. At the site — to which The Associated Press was given access this month — the insufficiency of investigations into Mexico’s nearly 100,000 disappearances is painfully evident. By María Verza. SENT: 1,870 words, photos, video. With MEXICO-DISAPPEARED-FAMILIES — Families lead the search for Mexico’s missing.

PANDEMIC AFRICA-SOMALILAND-CUTTERS — Officials and health workers say cases of female genital mutilation increased during the pandemic in parts of Africa. It’s particularly true in Somaliland. There, 98% of girls ages 5 to 11 undergo the procedure to remove external genitalia. It can cause painful complications and sometimes death. There’s no medical or religious purpose, but female circumcision has deep cultural roots. By Cara Anna. SENT: 1,860 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,020 words is also available.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate to save the ruble from collapse. The explosions and gunfire around the Ukrainian capital besieged by the Russian forces appeared to subside overnight, and the Russian military offered to allow residents to leave Kyiv via a safe corridor while it has beefed up for an onslaught on the capital. Ukraine has agreed to talks with Moscow, and its delegation was heading to the border with Belarus in the north for the meeting. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,380 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS-TO-KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RACISM — As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seek refuge in neighboring countries cradling children in one arm and clutching their belongings on the other, leaders in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania are loudly telling them they are welcome. While their hospitality towards Ukrainians has been applauded, it has also highlighted the stark difference in treatment received by Middle Eastern and African migrants and refugees, particularly Syrians who came in 2015. By Renata Brito. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CHINA-ANALYSIS — Three weeks ago, on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the leaders of China and Russia declared that the friendship between their countries "has no limits.” But that was before Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, a gambit that will test just how far China is willing to go. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 930 words, photos. For full coverage of the war.

CAPITOL RIOT-FIRST TRIAL — The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it’s time for a jury to hear some of the government’s evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1,230 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing at 9 a.m.

ELECTION 2022-QUESTIONS — The 2022 midterm election season opens Tuesday in Texas, where voters will pick their nominees for governor, attorney general, congressional seats and more. With the next state primaries not coming until May, Texas will offer the first glimpse of whether embracing Trump remains a litmus test for Republicans and what messages are sticking for Democrats. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. Also see ELECTION 2022 below.

SUPREME COURT-CLIMATE CHANGE — The Supreme Court is set to hear a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. Nineteen mostly Republican-led states and coal companies are disputing the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 590 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing at 10 a.m.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RUBLE — Russia’s central bank sharply raised its key rate in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine. SENT: 240 words, photo. With FINANCIAL MARKETS — Ruble dives, stocks sink as West tightens Russia sanctions.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UNITED NATIONS — The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — are holding separate meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reflecting widespread demands for a cease-fire and escalating concern for the millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war. SENT: 970 words, photos.

PARALYMPICS-UKRAINE — None of the 20 athletes from the Ukrainian Paralympics team has reached Beijing with the Games opening at the end of the week. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 470 words, photo.

UKRAINE-INVASION-A CHILD LOST — In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling. SENT: 210 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGS — Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting. SENT: 250 words, photos.

JAPAN-MANGA — Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool. SENT: 980 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN-BORDER — Japan this week will ease tough coronavirus border controls that have been criticized as xenophobic and damaging to the economy. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter any indoor space starting Tuesday, removing a key preventive measure during a fast-developing omicron surge that’s elevating hospitalizations and deaths. SENT: 600 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND — New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to remove coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak. SENT: 330 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-TEXAS BUSH — George P. Bush is in a heated race for the GOP nomination for Texas attorney general. SENT: 920 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

STATE OF THE UNION-AMERICAN FUNK — When President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, American unity and strength are being sharply tested on multiple fronts. SENT: 1,430 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words is also available.

INTERNATIONAL

AUSTRALIA-FLOODS — Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under water after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CHINA-US — China’s top diplomat called on the U.S. to take steps to improve ties, as tensions simmer over Taiwan, trade and other issues. SENT: 510 words, photo.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says it tested cameras to be installed on a spy satellite, a suggestion that it’ll likely soon conduct a banned long-range rocket launch to modernize its weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on the Biden administration. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SPORTS

LOCKOUT — Major League Baseball negotiations to end the lockout are extending to the limit. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 630 words, photos. UPCOMING: Negotiations resume at 10 a.m.

BIG TEN-CIVIL RIGHTS TOUR — The Big Ten plans to take a group of athletes from member schools on a three-day trip to civil rights sites in Alabama this summer as part of a conference-wide program exploring race relations and social justice. By Sports Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 440 words, photos.

QATAR-WORLD-CUP-SPYING — Qatar deployed former spies to blunt German’s World Cup criticism, an Associated Press investigation found. By Alan Suderman and Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 1,550 words, photos. An abridged version of 940 words is also available.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

SAG AWARDS — In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game," the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, videos. With SAG AWARDS-LIST.

