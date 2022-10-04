Russia says it called-up more than 200,000 troops for Ukraine war
Moscow’s announcement comes as Ukraine captured more territory
Russia has drafted more than 200,000 people to fight in Ukraine less than a fortnight after President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of recruits.
Defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the claim while speaking at a consultation with military figures.
“As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army,” said Shoigu.
He added that those volunteering to fight should not be turned away without a “serious reason” and that new units were receiving instruction at 80 training ranges and six training centres, according to a Defence Ministry posting on Telegram.
When Putin announced the partial mobilisation last month - at the same time as advances by Ukraine in the south and east of the country - Shoigu announced he planned to enlist 300,000 men with previous military experience to bolster Russia’s invasion.
However, the official decree did not include a figure, and officials are keen to allay public fears that the actual number could be higher, as even pro-Kremlin figures voice concern that people are being recruited indiscriminately.
There have been reports that as many as one million Russians could be called-up. Tens of thousands of men seeking to avoid the draft have already fled abroad, and the public remains concerned that the mobilisation could be expanded.
Countries neighbouring Russia have reported an increase in people crossing the border since Putin’s announcement and last week Finland announced it was closing its border to Russian tourists.
Reports have also surfaced of men with no military experience or past draft age receiving call-up papers, adding to outrage that has reignited dormant - and banned - anti-war demonstrations.
At the same time, thousands of Russians who were mobilised have been sent home because they were unfit, claimed the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia’s far east. There have also been concerns that recruitment has been overly focused on ethnic groups in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin acknowledged mistakes in the mobilisation last week and said they should be corrected.
Shoigu also said on Tuesday that those volunteering to fight should not be turned away without a “serious reason”.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reported further successes on the ground, pushing further into areas formally controlled by Russian forces, with claims that Moscow no longer has full control of any of the four areas annexed by Putin last week.
President Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.
That came as the upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted to approve the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following a similar vote in the State Duma, Russia‘s lower house, 24 hours earlier
The documents now pass back to the Kremlin for President Vladimir Putin’s final signature to formally annex the four regions, representing around 18% of Ukraine’s internationally-recognised territory.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies