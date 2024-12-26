Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Russia has claimed it has foiled several Ukrainian plots to assassinate senior officers and their families using bombs disguised as power banks or document folders.

The country’s Federal Security Service said it had arrested four Russians accused of helping plan the attack, just weeks after a high-ranking officer was killed outside his Moscow apartment by a bomb attached to an electric scooter.

Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service confirmed they were behind the attack on December 17, which killed Lieutenant General Kirillov, chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has prevented a series of assassination attempts on high-ranking military personnel of the Defence Ministry,” the FSB said on Thursday.

Ukraine’s SBU did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

open image in gallery A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov ( AFP via Getty Images )

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said that the Russian citizens arrested had been recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

It said one of the men retrieved a bomb disguised as a portable charger in Moscow that was to be attached with magnets to the car of one of the Defence Ministry’s top officials.

Another Russian man was tasked with the surveying of senior Russian defence officials, it said, with one plot involving the delivery of a bomb disguised as a document folder.

The exact date of the planned attacks was unclear, though one of the suspects said he had retrieved a bomb on December 23, according to the FSB.

Moscow holds Ukraine responsible for a string of high-profile assassinations on its soil designed to weaken morale - and says the West is supporting a “terrorist regime” in Kyiv. Ukraine, which says Russia’s war against it poses an existential threat to the Ukrainian state, has made clear it regards such targeted killings as a legitimate tool.

open image in gallery Rescuers of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service work to put out a fire in a private house after a drone strike in Kharkiv ( Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden has pledged to push forward a new surge of military aid to Kyiv, in response to an “outrageous” attack launched by Russia on Christmas Day.

Half a million people were left without heating in Kharkiv after Putin’s forces launched the “inhumane” attack on Wednesday. Zelensky said more than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine’s power sources.

Washington has committed $175 billion in aid for Ukraine. It is not certain the flow will continue at that pace under Trump, who has said he wants to bring the war to a quick end.