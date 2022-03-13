Thirty five people killed as Russia strikes military base 15 miles from Polish border

Thirty five people have been killed after Russian cruise missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine’s western border with Nato member Poland.

The deadly strike came less than 24 hours after Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country.

More than 30 missiles targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, less than 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the Polish border, according to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. More than 130 people were injured.

It also signalled further attacks by Russia on the west of Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Lviv had largely been spared the scale of destruction unfolding further east and become a destination for residents escaping bombarded cities and for many of the nearly 2.6 million refugees who have fled the country.

The training centre appears to be the most westward target struck so far in the 18-day invasion.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s war in Ukraine (Press Association Images)

The facility, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the United States and other Nato countries. It has also hosted international Nato drills.

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda told the BBC on Sunday that he believes Russia could use chemical weapons as Vladimir Putin is in “a very difficult situation”, adding that it would be a “gamechanger”.

“Actually, politically, he has already lost his war and internally he is not winning it,” he added.

“For sure the North Atlantic alliance, will have to sit at that table and really have to think seriously about what to do, because then it starts to be dangerous, not only for Europe, or our region, but the whole world.”

Regardless of Russian threats over western weapons going to Ukraine, the Czech Republic announced on Sunday that it would send another £24 million of military aid to Ukraine.

A man reacts as he prays at the Mykhailo Golden-Domes Cathedral in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian fighters also continued attacks on an airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, less than 150 kilometres (94 miles) north of Romania another Nato country.

Fighting also raged in multiple areas of the country on Sunday. Ukrainian authorities said Russian airstrikes on a monastery and a children’s resort in the eastern Donetsk region hit spots where monks and refugees were sheltering, wounding 32 people.

Another airstrike hit a westward-bound train evacuating people from the east, killing one person and injuring another, Donetsk’s chief regional administrator said. To the north, in the city of Chernihiv, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian airstrike that destroyed a residential block, emergency services said.

Around the capital, Kyiv, fighting also intensified, with overnight shelling in the northwestern suburbs and a missile strike that destroyed a warehouse. Chief regional administrator Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces appeared to be trying to blockade and paralyse the capital before any full assault.

“We’re getting ready to defend Kyiv, and we’re prepared to fight for ourselves,” he said.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia would have to raze the city “to the ground” to capture it.

Police officers detain a man during a protest against Russian military action in Ukraine, in central Moscow (AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy trying to reach the battered and encircled port city of Mariupol, where more than 1,500 people have died, a Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

President Zelensky accused Russia of trying to break his country apart, as well as starting “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.

“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelensky said during his nightly address to the nation Saturday.

Small, sporadic protests against the war continued in Russia on Sunday, leading to several arrests.

In Italy, one person died and several were injured after a bus carrying 50 Ukrainians overturned.

In his Sunday address at the Vatican, the Pope called on Russia to stop its invasion.

A carnival float by Duesseldorf artist Jacques Tilly depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin is pulled through Berlin during an anti-war demonstration “Stop the War. Peace and Solidarity for the People in Ukraine”. (REUTERS)

“In the name of God, I ask you, stop this massacre,” he said.