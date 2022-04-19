Russia says village in Belgorod province struck by Ukrainian forces

More details are awaited

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 19 April 2022 04:58
Comments
(Independent)

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod province has said that a village that borders Ukraine has been struck by the Ukrainian forces.

More follows.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in