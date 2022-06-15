Death sentences of British fighters in Ukraine a warning to ‘soldiers of fortune’, Russia says
Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were convicted of acting as mercenaries in self-proclaimed Donetsk republic
Death sentences handed down to British fighters by pro-Moscow seperatists should serve as a warning to “soldiers of fortune fighting for Ukraine”, Russia has said.
Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were found guilty of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic last week.
A third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, was convicted alongside them.
Speaking on Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said their sentences would set a "clear example to other soldiers of fortune fighting for Ukraine".
The men were accused of being "mercenaries" after fighting with Ukrainian troops, a charge that carries the death penalty in the unrecognised territory.
However, Western officials say the men should be treated as regular soldiers taken prisoner in war, and are thus entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions.
Mr Aslin, originally from Nottinghamshire, and Mr Pinner, from Watford, are both residents of Ukraine and had been serving in the country’s armed forces for several years prior to the Russian invasion, according to their families and lawyers.
More follows...
