Russia is “probably” targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukraine citizens’ access to reliable news and information, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Putin’s forces reportedly struck a TV tower in Kharviv on Sunday, suspending broadcasting output, an MoD statement said this morning. This mirrors a similar strike on a TV tower in Kyiv a week earlier on March 1.

As a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure, it is also highly likely that Ukrainian internet access is being disrupted, the update adds.

Over the past week, internet outages have been reported in Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Kharviv.

The weekend saw two failed attempts at ceasefire as Russian troops shelled Ukraine from three directions- centre, north and south- causing eight fatalities of Ukrainian civilians who were trying to flee, including a family of four.

In an address on Sunday evening, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “atrocities” of Russian troops over the weekend.

Ukrainian officials called the failed evacuation efforts “catastrophic”.

However, Monday morning saw a fresh attempt at a ceasefire to allow civilians from Kharviv, Mariupol and Sumy to leave using humanitarian corridors, according to Interfax news agency.

A blast by Kyiv’s TV tower hit a nearby holocaust memorial on March 1. (Reuters)

Calls to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the country’s skies have been refused as the head of the UK armed forces became the latest military leader to rule out a no-fly zone, warning it could trigger an “escalation” if Nato were to shoot down Russian planes.

This was backed by Tom Tughendat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee who said he is not uncertain a no-fly zone would make much difference.

Speaking to LBC, he said: “The reality is most of the damage being done, most of the killing, most of the attacks, are being done by artillery - which the Russians refer to as the god of war.

“Artillery isn’t affected by a no-fly zone. So, I’m not absolutely certain that a no-fly zone would make all the difference that many hope.

“That said, I can understand why they ask for it because it’s a way of asking in layman’s terms for defence against air attack - actually, that defence is being provided by stinger missiles extremely effectively.”

