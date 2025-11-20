Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Kremlin has passed a raft of laws addressing vulnerabilities at home as Ukraine continues to prove a lethal and disruptive threat within Russia’s borders.

At least 20 regions have started calling up military reservists to help guard key infrastructure under a new law. Energy firms are glad for the extra support, but are tempering their expectations without proper air defences against incoming drones.

Moscow has also experimented with temporarily cutting off internet access for SIM cards on foreign networks, with Ukrainian drones increasingly capable of popping up behind enemy lines.

And this week, Vladimir Putin introduced new penalties for acts of sabotage, lowering the age at which a person can be charged from 16 to 14, and imposing harsher sentencing rules to act as a deterrent.

The sweeping laws recognise Ukraine’s growing ability to hit deep into Russian territory, as well as the expectation that the war could roll on for some time, despite public whispers of peace talks.

open image in gallery File. Ukraine has found ways to get drones and long-range missiles across the border to disrupt Russian industry ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The need for “special training sessions” for BARS reservists to defend vital infrastructure comes after months of Ukraine steadily refining its ability to hit energy sites across the country.

While these attacks alone will not force Putin to the negotiating table, they will contribute to a spike in domestic energy prices, weakening public support for continuing the war.

The new law allows Moscow to call up some two million people without declaring a new mobilisation. But experts doubt Russia still has the manpower available.

“If there had been enough,” reservists during the 2022 mobilisation, the authorities “wouldn’t have had to go out onto the streets and chase people”, military analyst Alexei Alshansky told The Moscow Times.

Government sources told exiled outlet Verstka that the initiative had been rushed through at the Kremlin’s direction, and that the Duma may consider extending various benefits and perks if needed.

A manager at one of Russia’s largest oil and gas companies told the independent outlet that “even ten extra men with Berdan rifles would be a boost” - but a handful of reservists are no substitute for air defences.

If reservists are supposed to offer a last line of defence, SIM card ‘cooling’ measures are Russia’s preventative step to stem Ukrainian drone assaults.

Russia should be able to prevent drones with LTE modems from connecting to local networks by shutting off internet access for devices that have connected to foreign networks or been offline for a few days.

Most of the drones used by Ukraine and Russia do not use mobile connectivity, as they can be switched off in combat, making them unreliable. Ukraine did, nonetheless, hit Russia hard with FPV drones using Russian mobile telecommunications networks during Operation Spider Web in June.

open image in gallery Damaged oil facilities at Russia's Novorossiysk Port after a Ukrainian missile and drone attack on Sunday - one of many such attacks in recent months ( Vantor )

The new penalties for sabotage lower the age at which minors can be charged by two years, and abolish statutes of limitations for related crimes.

Barring suspended sentences for sabotage and restricting parole until at least three-quarters of a sentence is served will also pose a strict deterrent for those tempted to work on Ukraine’s behalf in Russia.

Lawmakers cited foreign intelligence services recruiting young Russians in their decision to pass the amendments last week.