Russia vows to target British weapons in Ukraine as it accuses UK of escalating war

Russia has vowed to target UK weapons shipped into Ukraine after one of its helicopters was reportedly shot down by a British-made missile.

Andrey Kelin, Moscow’s ambassador in London, claimed Britain’s decision to send arms supplies to the Ukrainian army had made the war “even bloodier”.

His comments came after the Starstreak high-velocity missile system, supplied to Ukraine by Britain in March along with anti-tank weapons, was involved in an attack on a Russian aircraft in the Luhansk region.

They also follow British defence secretary Ben Wallace’s promise to send more lethal aid to Kyiv.

Mr Kelin told TASS news agency: “All arms supplies are destabilising, particularly those mentioned by Wallace.

“They exacerbate the situation, making it even bloodier. Apparently, those are new, high-precision weapons.

“Naturally, our armed forces will view them as a legitimate target if those supplies get through the Ukrainian border.”

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hannah Malyar said the “whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader” after the country’s troops reportedly took back control of the capital and surrounding area.

According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych, troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages in the region since Russia announced it would scale down operations around the capital to focus on battles in the east earlier this week.

David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, reportedly indicated draft peace treaty documents were at an advanced enough stage to allow for direct consultations between the two nations’ leaders.

A man stands next to a civilian vehicle that was destroyed during fighting as Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank vehicle outside Kyiv (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The Interfax Ukraine agency quoted Mr Arakhamia as telling Ukrainian television Russia accepted Ukraine’s overall position, with the exception of its stance on Crimea.

President Zelensky accused departing Russian soldiers of leaving behind minds as Ukrainian forces advanced into areas north of the capital city littered with debris and destroyed Russian tanks.

British military intelligence said Russian troops had abandoned Hostomel airport in a northwestern suburb of the capital, where there had been fighting since the first day of the invasion.

In the east, a Red Cross convoy was again seeking to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol after abandoning an attempt on Friday because of a lack of security guarantees. But that renewed mission was not expected to reach the port until at least Sunday.

The Russian Defence Ministry blamed the Red Cross for humanitarian aid columns being unable to reach the city on Friday or Saturday.

RIA news agency cited a senior official as saying due to the actions of the Red Cross, the convoys had left very late and were not able to reach Mariupol on time.

Civilians cheer along with a Ukrainian serviceman as a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrives in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Russia has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace negotiation – but Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces have been forced to regroup after suffering heavy losses.

Pope Francis on Saturday came the closest he has yet to criticising Russian president Vladimir Putin since the invasion began on 24 February.

During a visit to Malta, the head of the Catholic Church criticised the “infantile” war in Ukraine, saying the world thought such behaviour was a thing of the “distant past”.

He said: “Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that, will either be shared, or not be at all.”

Missing Ukrainian photographer and videographer Maksim Levin, who was working for a Ukrainian news website and was a long-time contributor to Reuters news agency, was found dead in a village north of Kyiv on Friday.

Concerns were raised for the 41-year-old journalist after he went missing on 13 March while photographing fighting taking place near the capital.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what Putin calls a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising and “denazifying” Ukraine.

Ukraine calls it an unprovoked war of aggression and Western countries have imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to squeeze Russia’s economy.