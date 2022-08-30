✕ Close Russian Shelling Nearly Causes Nuclear Disaster in Ukraine, Zelensky Responds

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counter-offensive around the southern city of Kherson.

"If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. "Ukraine is taking back its own," he added.

The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.

Oleksiy Arestovych, one of Mr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said Ukraine’s army had managed to overwhelm Russian defences in various sectors within “a few hours”. The Kremlin denied the claim.

In its latest update on the Ukraine war, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian artillery strikes increased near Kherson on 29 August.

It added that Russian units in the city “are likely under-manned and are reliant upon fragile supply lines by ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnipro”.