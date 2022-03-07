Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on 7 March

Russia has decided to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv, at 1000 Moscow time on Monday, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

Civilians from Ukrainian cities Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy will also be allowed to leave from the corridors on Monday, at the behest of French president Emmanuel Macron and the prevailing situation in these cities, the report added.

The critical evacuation of thousands from Ukrainian cities, attempting to flee the war-marred country, was hampered on Sunday after Russian troops shelled Ukraine from three-directions — centre, north and south — overnight, leaving many dead on the streets.

