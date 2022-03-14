Ukraine and Russia peace talks resume after deadly airstrikes on Kyiv

Kyiv was hit by heavy artillery strikes fired by Russian forces on Monday as they continued their gradual push towards the Ukrainian capital.

A nine-storey apartment building was struck, killing at least two people, according to Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian government adviser. Further strikes took place during the day.

Ukrainian television footage showed firefighters clambering through rubble and into what was left of a smouldering apartment block in Kyiv’s Obolon district.

One resident, Maksim Korovii, said he had hidden in a closet after being woken by his mother.

“We thought that we were being captured, that the Russians were getting in through the door. But we were wrong. We got out from the apartment and saw that the staircase was not there any more, everything was on fire,” he said, before escaping with a guitar.

“We managed to put on whatever clothes we had at hand and made our way from balcony to balcony and in the end we climbed down by the next building’s entrance.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the second death was in the Kurenivka neighbourhood. Shells also fell on the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel.

The attacks on the capital came as peace talks resumed via videoconference. Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that a fourth round of talks had begun, though it was unclear if there were any grounds for optimism.

“Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems,” Mr Podolyak tweeted.

Maksim Korobych, 18-years-old, holds his guitar as he stands in front of his destroyed apartment building (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine said it would seek a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees after previous talks ended with a focus on humanitarian corridors and ceasefires.

His colleague, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Monday,urged the west to supply more weapons to Ukraine to “force Putin into failure”.

President Zelensky said he would address the Ukrainian nation later on Monday.

Elsewhere, air strikes were reported in the southern city of Mykolaiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. Explosions also rang out overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.

Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the worst human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on desperately-needed aid and evacuation convoys.

“The city is encircled and civilians today cannot make it out,” said Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross. He said the situation for the city’s besieged civilians was “nothing short of a nightmare”.

It was reported that a pregnant woman who became a symbol of Ukraine’s suffering when she was photographed being carried from a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol last week had died.

Timur Marin, who treated the woman, said her pelvis had been crushed and her hip detached during the airstrike on the hospital where she was meant to give birth. Medics said she shouted “kill me now” when she realised she was losing her baby. A surgeon confirmed both the child and mother had died.

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol (AP)

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s grid operator says a high-voltage power line to the Chernobyl nuclear plant had been damaged by Russian forces, hours after electricity supplies were restored to the facility.

In Moscow, Russia denied it has asked China for help with military equipment, despite claims from the US.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities without any help or military assistance from China.

“Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation,” Mr Peskov said. “As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full.”

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

China also denied the claim.

The UN said there had been at least 596 civilian deaths since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, though it believes the true toll is much higher.

Millions more people have fled their homes, with more than 2.8 million crossing into Poland and other neighbouring countries in what the UN refugee agency has called Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

An elderly woman leans on her walker as she stands outside a destroyed apartment building following shelling in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Russia unleashed a barrage of airstrikes against a military base in western Ukraine close to the Polish border, bringing the war close to Nato’s doorstep.

Additional reporting by agencies

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.