Russia Ukraine Attack Coverage Advisory

Russia is pressing with its attack on Ukraine. Ukraine's president, meanwhile, told the nation that they will resist the incursion. Ukrainian health ministry says over 198 people were killed and over 1,000 wounded so far. The U.N. says over 120,000 people have fled the country.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond. All times are EST. You can find all our text, photos and video in the Ukraine Invasion hub on APNewsroom.

UKRAINE INVASION-PATH TO WAR — Beyond being viewed on its own, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also embodies a larger anti-democratic trend in recent years – one that has seen strongmen, some of them democratically elected, steer their nations toward dictatorship and ignore once-solid democratic norms. One expert calls this week’s invasion a “watershed moment for the future of global democracy.” By Lori Hinnant, Mstyslav Chernov, Aamer Madhani and Calvin Woodward. UPCOMING: 2,300 words, photos by 10 a.m.

UKRAINE INVASION-RUSSIA PROPAGANDA — Russia is revving up its sophisticated propaganda machine as it moves into Ukraine. Experts who monitor propaganda and disinformation say they’ve seen a sharp increase in online activity linked to Russia in recent weeks, reflecting what they say is Russia’s use of the internet to and state-run media outlets to galvanize domestic support while seeking to undermine the unity of its opponents. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 10 a.m.

UKRAINE INVASION-US REACTION — Ukrainians in the United States are praying for friends and family, donating money and supplies, and registering outrage. They’re pleading for the world to do more as Russia launches a full-scale invasion of its neighbor. There’s also a sense of helplessness as war unfolds thousands of miles away. UPCOMING: 980 words by 10 a.m., photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION — Russian troops are pressing toward Ukraine’s capital after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. Amid the violence, the country’s president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting Saturday that he would stay. It wasn’t immediately clear how far the Russians had advanced in Kyiv. Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested that small Russian units were probing Ukrainian defenses to clear a path for the main forces . By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,500 words, photos, videos. With UKRAINE-INVASION-THE-LATEST (sent); UKRAINE-INVASION-THINGS-TO-KNOW (sent).

UKRAINE-TENSIONS-RUSSIA-CHINA — China is the only friend that might help Russia blunt the impact of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but President Xi Jinping’s government is giving no sign it might be willing to risk its own access to U.S. and European markets by doing too much. Beijing’s ability to support President Vladimir Putin by importing more Russian gas and other goods is limited. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-WAR CRIMES — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor has put combatants and their commanders on notice that he is monitoring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity. By Mike Corder. SENT: 700 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-INDIAN DILEMMA — India has abstained from voting on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine. Experts say the decision does not mean support for Moscow but reflects India’s reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbors. By Ashok Sharma and Aijaz Hussain. SENT: 850 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-POLITICS — In Wisconsin, one of America’s most politically divided states, voters are paying close attention to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But for now, the daily issues confronting their own lives, including rising prices for food and gas, are taking precedent. By Thomas Beaumont and Carrie Antlfinger. SENT; 1,000 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-GLOBAL-REACTION — With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, The United States, Canada and European allies announce they were adding direct measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. SENT: 770 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-OLIGARCHS — Experts say the sanctions on oligarchs announced by President Joe Biden this week in response to the invasion of Ukraine may do little to dim the jet-setting lifestyles of Russia’s ultra-rich — much less force a withdrawal of tanks and troops. While the U.S. sanctions target Russian President Vladmir Putin and a handful of individuals believed to be among his closest security advisers, the list is just as notable for who isn’t on it -- the very richest Russians whose multibillion-dollar fortunes are now largely intertwined with the West, from investments in Silicon Valley start-ups to British soccer franchises. SENT: 1,490 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-EYES ON THE GROUND — Associated Press journalists are documenting military activity across Ukraine, where disinformation is spiking during a Russian ground and air offensive. With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can difficult. SENT: 940 words, photos.

UKRAINE INVASION-SPORTS — Poland is refusing to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 350 words, photos.

