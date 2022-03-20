Russia’s military has urged Ukrainians to lay down their arms in Mariupol, saying they will be given safe passage out of the besieged port city if they agree to the offer.

Ukraine has until 5am Moscow time (2am UK time) to respond.

“Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said a briefing distributed by Russia’s defence ministry in Moscow. “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol.”

The city has suffered some of the heaviest bombardment since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped in the city with little if any food, water and power.

Mizintsev said humanitarian corridors for civilians would be opened on Monday if there was a surrender — a move that seemed unlikely amid fierce Ukrainian resistance to the onslaught.

He said repeated Moscow’s allegations that Ukrainian “bandits”, “neo-Nazis” and nationalists had engaged in “mass terror” and gone on a killing spree in the city, and claimed Russia was not using heavy weapons there.

The city’s council said on Saturday that several thousand residents had been “deported” to Russia over the past week.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

More follows...