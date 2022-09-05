Kremlin-critical newspaper Novaya Gazeta stripped of licence by Russian court
The government has censored the newspaper and its offshoots since the start of the war in Ukraine
A Russian court has stripped independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta of its licence in a move that has effectively banned it from operating inside the country.
Media watchdog Roskomnadzor filed a case accusing the newspaper, which was often critical of the Kremlin, of not providing documents to Moscow’s justice ministry regarding its 2006 change of ownership.
Novaya Gazeta’s lawyers insisted that the changes did not require presenting the newspaper’s charter to the authorities but a court in the Basmanny district of Moscow announced on Monday that it had revoked the licence.
The newspaper – which was established in 1993 – has criticised and investigated Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Its editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, and the paper itself was established with the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize winnings of the late former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev.
Mr Muratov, who has remained in Russia, led Mr Gorbachev’s funeral procession on Saturday.
In response to the court ruling, Mr Muratov tweeted: “[It’s] a purely political decision, it has no legal grounds to it.”
He added that the outlet will appeal the ruling.
The United Nations Human Rights office called the judgment “yet another blow to the independence of Russian media”.
Novaya Gazeta, a stalwart of Russia’s media scene since its foundation in 1993, had been able to carve out a niche as Russia’s leading investigative outlet, even as press freedoms were gradually rolled back.
But, in March, it suspended operations in Russia after being cautioned for violating new laws imposing strict censorship on coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
In April, Novaya Gazeta Europa – with Kirill Martynov as editor-in-chief – was set up in the Latvian capital Riga to circumvent the Russian government’s laws banning coverage of the invasion that deviates from press statements issued by the Kremlin.
After its launch, Mr Martynov said the newspaper would be independent of Novaya Gazeta “both legally and in practice” and that its newsroom would be staffed with journalists who have left Russia, where access to the website was later blocked.
In July, journalists at Novaya Gazeta launched the magazine Novaya Rasskaz-Gazeta and its first issue contained an analysis of Vladimir Putin’s ideology. But its website was blocked in Russia just over a week after it launched.
Novaya Gazeta has also been financially supported by Alexander Lebedev, a former owner of The Independent. Mr Lebedev is father of Evgeny Lebedev, a current shareholder in The Independent and Evening Standard.
