Ukraine claims Russia has bombed psychiatric hospital with 330 people inside

Russian forces have hit a psychiatric hospital with 330 people inside in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the regional authorities have claimed.

Oleh Synegybov, governor of the region, said that 73 had been evacuated from the hospital, which is near the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum, and described it as a “brutal attack on civilians.”

Mr Synegybov described the attack as “a war crime against civilians, genocide against the Ukrainian nation”. He said that some people inside the hospital had been confined to wheelchairs and were unable to move.

The governor also said that Russian forces had shelled residential areas of Kharkiv, the main city in the region, 89 times in one day.

The Independent has not been able to verify the report.

More to follow...