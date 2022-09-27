✕ Close Ukraine war: Putin’s proposed referendums are ‘sham,’ says James Cleverly

Ukrainians helping stage Russia-backed referendums to annexe large swathes of the country will face treason charges and at least five years in jail, said an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We have lists of names of people who have been involved in some way,” presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak told Swiss newspaper Blick.

“We are talking about hundreds of collaborators. They will be prosecuted for treason. They face prison sentences of at least five years.”

Mr Podolyak said Ukrainians who were forced to vote would not be punished. The comments came as nearly four million people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, are being asked to participate in referendums on joining Russia.

Ukraine and western nations dismissed it as a sham. None of the provinces are fully under Moscow’s control and fighting has been underway with Ukrainian forces reporting more advances since they routed Russian troops in a fifth province, Kharkiv, earlier this month.

Russia’s call-up of some 300,000 reservists has been the first sustained protest since the invasion began, with one monitoring group estimating at least 2,000 peopl arrested so far. All public criticism of Russia’s “special military operation” is banned.