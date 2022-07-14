At least a dozen dead after Russia launches rare attack on central Ukraine city

At least 12 people, including a child, have been killed in a rare Russian strike on the central city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine’s State Emergency Services have said.
National police chief Ihor Klymenko said he believed three missiles hit an office block in centre of the city damaging nearby residential buildings.
He added the firefighters were at the scene fighting a blaze which had set around 50 vehicles on fire.
Footage reportedly taken by residents at the scene showed plumes of smoke towering above the building which was hit as ambulances sound in the background.
The city of Vinnytsia has escaped the worst of a Russia’s bombardment, and has become a hub for humanitarian aid as it lies on the crossroads of the east and the west of the country.
In a post on their official Facebook the State Emergency Service said 25 people has been wounded.
“There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?”
