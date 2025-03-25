Russia and Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire after days of intense talks, US says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea, the White House has said, following an intense round of negotiations in Saudi Arabia as Donald Trump pushes for a full peace deal to end Vladimir Putin’s three-year invasion.

A US delegation has engaged in separate talks with officials from Moscow and Kyiv since Sunday. Two meetings with the Ukrainians came either side of a marathon 12-hour discussion with Moscow on Monday, described as “challenging” but “useful” by a member of Russia’s delegation.

Kyiv and Moscow both agreed to “ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea”, the White House announced on Tuesday. The agreements, if implemented, would represent the clearest progress yet towards a wider ceasefire, but both countries said they would rely on Washington to enforce the agreement.

Details of the prospective deal are yet to be released, but it appears to mark a revival of a 2022 agreement to ensure safe transit via Ukraine's Black Sea ports that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey and was halted by Russia the following year.

The White House statement also mentioned that the parties agreed to develop measures for implementing an agreement reached in President Trump's calls with Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky last week to ban strikes against energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine. In that call, Putin rejected Trump's proposal for a full ceasefire lasting 30 days, which Ukraine had previously endorsed.

Although, given the difficulty in bringing into force the halt to strikes on energy infrastructure, it remains to be seen how effective the latest deal will be.

Map of the Black Sea and its surrounding countries ( Getty/iStock )

The White House published two statements, in which most of the points were identical. The key difference was that Russian statement said the US would “help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports” by lowering insurance costs and improving access to payment systems and ports.

Mr Zelensky appeared unhappy at this, saying “a weakening of our position on sanctions”. Western nations have imposed multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia’s economy over the war in Ukraine.

"If the Russians violate this [Black Sea deal], then I have a direct question for President Trump. If they violate, here is the evidence – we ask for sanctions, we ask for weapons, etc," Mr Zelensky told reporters at a news conference in Kyiv.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said: "We will need clear guarantees. And given the sad experience of agreements with just Kyiv, the guarantees can only be the result of an order from Washington to Zelenskiy and his team to do one thing and not the other."

Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov later said that the movement of any Russian vessels out of the eastern Black Sea will be seen as a ceasefire violation. “In this case Ukraine will have full right to exercise right to self-defense,” Mr Umerov said in the statement on X.

Both parties will also welcome the involvement of third party countries in implementing the energy and sea ceasefires, and they will continue to work towards a “durable and lasting peace”, the White House said.

( AFP via Getty Images )

Russia has attacked Ukraine's power grid with missiles and drones throughout the war, arguing that civil energy infrastructure is a legitimate target because it helps Ukraine's warfighting capability. More recently, Ukraine has been launching long-range strikes on Russian oil and gas targets, which it says provide fuel for Russian troops and income to fund its war effort.

But maritime battles have been only a comparatively small part of the war since 2023, when Russia withdrew its naval forces from the eastern Black Sea after a number of successful Ukrainian attacks. Kyiv was able to reopen its ports and resume exports at around pre-war levels, despite the collapse of a previous U.N.-brokered Black Sea shipping agreement.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, reports that a joint statement would be released by Moscow and Washington over their talks in Saudi Arabia were followed by silence from both sides - with Moscow placing the blame at Kyiv’s door.

US and Russian officials had “sat for 12 hours and apparently agreed on a joint statement” which was not adopted because of “Ukraine’s position”, Russian senator Vladimir Chizhov asserted on state TV channel Rossiya-24.

Meanwhile, Putin’s forces launched 139 drones and a Iskander-M ballistic missile - which can carry nuclear warheads - at Ukraine overnight.

Dozens were injured in a major strike on Sumy region ( REUTERS )

An 8,400-square-metre fire was sparked in the town of Izium in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, railway power line were damaged and two people were injured in the overnight attack, Ukraine’s air force said.

It brought the total number of casualties over the past day to at 118, including one death, the Kyiv Independent cited local authorities as saying. Yesterday, a huge missile attack in Sumy injured more than 70 people.

Despite continued Russian attacks as efforts towards a ceasefire continue, a US intelligence report found that Moscow will not be able to achieve a “total victory” in Ukraine - although it retains momentum.

But Moscow's war in Ukraine has afforded it a "wealth of lessons regarding combat against Western weapons and intelligence in a large-scale war," the report found. The war has increased the risk of unintended escalation, including the potential use of nuclear weapons.

A separate British intelligence report found that Russia is struggling to protect its strategic military locations due to stretched air defences, in reference to Ukraine’s “successful” targeting of a munitions depot in Engels last week.