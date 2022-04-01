Russia open to India mediating in Ukraine crisis, says foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was open to India mediating in the Ukraine crisis. Mr Lavrov arrived in India on a two-day visit on Thursday.

Mr Lavrov met with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, on Friday and said that New Delhi has always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Russian foreign minister also said that he appreciates India’s “neutral” position on the war on Ukraine and said: “The western world wants to reduce any meaningful relationship to the crisis in Ukraine.”

He added: “Moscow appreciates that India has not taken the situation in a one-sided way.”

Mr Lavrov on Friday said that he wished to convey a “message personally” from Russian president Vladimir Putin to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said: “The President (Putin) and the Prime Minister are in regular touch with each other and I will report to the President about my negotiations. He sends by the way his best regards to Prime Minister Modi and I would appreciate an opportunity to deliver this message personally.”

He also emphasised the ties that India and Russia share. “We have been able to find the balance that makes our relationship sustainable. We have had useful meetings as well as 2+2 talks. As far as I understand, we continue to implement projects in areas of energy, science, and pharmaceuticals as we manage to fight Covid. You know our position on Ukraine, we do not hide anything and you must take our position in the entirety and not in a one-sided way.”

The Russian foreign minister said Russia was “interested in having a balanced world order which makes it sustainable.”

The talks between the two foreign ministers came at a time when the US warned of “consequences” for countries attempting to circumvent American sanctions against Moscow.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Mr Jaishankar said: “Our relations have grown and this meeting takes place in a difficult environment, apart from the pandemic.”

Russia is also offering deep discounts on its oil sales to India.