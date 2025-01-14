Watch live: Russian foreign minister holds news conference as Moscow reports Ukrainian strikes
Watch live as Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference on Tuesday, 14 January, as Moscow officials and media report that multiple regions in the country came under a major drone and ballistic missile attack overnight.
According to the popular Shot Telegram channel, Russia downed more than 200 Ukrainian drones and five US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles.
Russia's aviation watchdog said flight restrictions were imposed in the southern Russian cities of Kazan, Saratov, Penza, Ulyanovsk and Nizhnekamsk.
It came as Donald Trump said he is going to meet Vladimir Putin “very quickly” to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
The US president-elect's comments coincide with Nato chief Mark Rutte‘s warning that Kyiv is not ready to enter peace talks with Moscow.
Mr Rutte has urged allies to solidify Ukraine’s position before any potential peace talks.
“At this moment, clearly, Ukraine is not there. Peace will not last if Putin gets his way in Ukraine, because then he will press ahead,” he warned.
