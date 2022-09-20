Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are clearly in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia.
"The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.
Advancing of Ukraine troops could likely result in potential assault on Moscow’s forces deployed in Donbas region with Kyiv set to receive more western arms, including tanks from Washington.
"The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life," the wartime president said.
However, Ukrainian officials have dug out 146 bodies buried without coffins in Izium — the recaptured town of Kharkiv — in a makeshift cemetery in woods. The satellite images of the vast forest showed the cemetery made in the woods.
And, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said that the war in Ukraine will be the most important issue at UN General Assembly this week.
Zelensky asks allies to pour more arms as his troops liberate more territory
Volodymyr Zelensky continued his pitch to seek more arms from Ukraine’s allies against the Russian invasion in his nightly address.
“We speak about this honestly - the pace of providing aid to Ukraine should correspond to the pace of our movement,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian wartime leader indicated that he will use the upcoming video address to the United Nations general assembly on Wednesday to seek more weapons and accelerate the aid deliveries.
“Tomorrow will be a very important day – we are preparing a speech at the UN General Assembly. There will be important signals from our state,” the Ukrainian president said.
“We are doing everything to ensure Ukraine’s needs are met at all levels - defence, financial, economic, diplomatic,” Mr Zelensky said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Tuesday, 20 September.
