Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, says Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are clearly in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia.

"The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.

Advancing of Ukraine troops could likely result in potential assault on Moscow’s forces deployed in Donbas region with Kyiv set to receive more western arms, including tanks from Washington.

"The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life," the wartime president said.

However, Ukrainian officials have dug out 146 bodies buried without coffins in Izium — the recaptured town of Kharkiv — in a makeshift cemetery in woods. The satellite images of the vast forest showed the cemetery made in the woods.

And, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said that the war in Ukraine will be the most important issue at UN General Assembly this week.