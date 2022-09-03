Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown
Extended closure threatens widespread blackouts across Europe
Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.
The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.
The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany, was due to reopen on Saturday after maintenance work for several days.
Gazprom said on social media that the leak was discovered in a vital turbine and had identified “malfunctions”. It did not give a timeframe to re-open.
Friday’s announcement by the Russian gas giant came just hours after G7 finance ministers agreed a global price cap on Russian oil and petroleum products.
Two experts from IAEA to remain stationed at Zaporizhzhia plant
A United Nations inspection team, led by its chief Rafael Grossi, returned late on Friday after managing to inspect the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite intense shelling in the area.
Speaking at a news conference upon his return to Vienna on Friday, Mr Grossi said six International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff members remain at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, after he led a 14-person mission there.
He added that the number would be reduced to two next week and those two would be the IAEA’s continuous presence there in the longer term.
Both sides have accused the other of shelling near the facility which is still operated by Ukrainian staff and supplies more than a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity in peacetime.
Kyiv also accuses Russia of using it to shield its weapons, which Moscow denies. Russia has so far resisted international calls to pull troops out of the plant and demilitarise the area.
Ukrainian army achieving 'tactical surprise' in renewed offensive operations, says MoD
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been conducting renewed offensive operations in the south of Ukraine since 29 August, the British ministry of defence (MoD) has said in its latest intelligence update today.
One element of this offensive is an ongoing advance on a broad front west of the Dnipro River, focusing on three axes within Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, it added.
“The operation has limited immediate objectives, but Ukraine’s forces have likely achieved a degree of tactical surprise; exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian armed forces.”
The ministry added that with fighting also continuing in the Donbas and Kharkiv sectors, a key decision for Russian commanders in the coming days will be where to commit any operational reserve forces they can generate.
The move proves Russia’s ‘cynicism’, says the EU
Russia to bury Gorbachev without state honours
Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader beloved of the West who lived long enough to see all the reforms he had championed in his homeland undone, will be buried on Saturday without state honours or the presence of the current Kremlin incumbent.
Gorbachev became a hero in the West for allowing eastern Europe to shake off more than four decades of Soviet communist control, letting East and West Germany reunite, and forging arms control treaties with the United States.
But when the 15 Soviet republics seized on the same freedoms to demand their independence, Gorbachev was powerless to prevent the collapse of the Union in 1991, six years after he had become its leader.
For that, and the economic chaos that his “perestroika” liberalisation programme unleashed, many Russians could not forgive him.
Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday aged 91, has been granted a public send-off - Muscovites will be able to view his coffin in the imposing Hall of Columns, within sight of the Kremlin, where previous Soviet leaders have been mourned.
But it was little surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin, a long-time KGB intelligence officer who called the Soviet Union’s collapse a “geopolitical catastrophe”, denied Gorbachev full state honours and said he was too busy to attend the funeral.
Russia using energy as weapon, White House says about Nord Stream shutdown
Russia is using energy as a tool to pressure Europe, the White House said when asked about Russia‘s delayed return of its Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.
“It is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers,” a National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters in an email about the shutdown of the pipeline that sends gas to Europe.
Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows on the line, deepening Europe’s problems in securing fuel for the upcoming winter.
Russia's Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off
Europe’s energy crisis loomed larger Friday after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it couldn’t resume the supply of natural gas through a major pipeline to Germany for now.
European utilities have scrambled to find additional supply during the summer months to get ready for the winter’s heating demands, buying expensive liquefied gas that comes by ship, while additional supplies have come by pipeline from Norway and Azerbaijan.
Fears of a winter shortage have eased somewhat as storage has progressed, but a complete cutoff could present Europe with serious difficulties, analysts say.
The European Union needs to step up efforts to reduce gas consumption, said energy policy expert Simone Tagliapietra at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.
The continuing interruptions from Gazprom mean that “a winter with zero Russian gas is the central scenario for Europe.” he said. “There is only one way to prepare for that: reducing gas and electricity demand.”
Gazprom said it had identified oil leaks from four turbines at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, including the sole operational one.
It claimed to have received warnings from Russia‘s industrial safety watchdog that the leaks “do not allow for safe, trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine.”
“In connection with this, it is necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend further operation of the . gas compressor unit in connection with the identified gross (safety) violations,” the company said.
Germany’s reaction to Gazprom’s closure announcement
The head of Germany’s network regulatory agency, Klaus Muller, tweeted that the Russian decision to keep Nord Stream 1 switched off for now increases the significance of new liquefied natural gas terminals that Germany plans to start running this winter, gas storage and a “significant need to save” gas.
It is “good that Germany is now better prepared, but now it comes down to everyone,” Mr Muller added.
Germany’s economy ministry said it had “taken note” of Gazprom’s latest announcement and would not comment on it directly, but added that “we have already seen Russia‘s unreliability in recent weeks” as they continued their efforts to reduce the country’s reliance on Russian energy imports.
“Of course these are difficult times but we will continue to strengthen provisions consistently,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Great efforts are still needed but we are on a good path to coping with the situation.”
The European Union has just reached its goal of filling its gas storage to 80%, ahead of a November 1 deadline, despite Russian supply cutbacks.
European utilities have scrambled to find additional supply during the summer months to get ready for the winter’s heating demands, buying expensive liquefied gas that comes by ship, while additional supplies have come by pipeline from Norway and Azerbaijan.
Fears of winter shortages have eased somewhat as storage has progressed, but a complete cut-off could present Europe with serious difficulties, analysts say.
Russia says no U.S. visas yet for Lavrov visit to United Nations
Russia has asked for 56 visas from the United States to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his delegation to travel to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this month, but so far has received none.
In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, seen by Reuters on Friday, Russia‘s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said this was “alarming” because during the past several months Washington had “been constantly refusing to grant entry visas” to a number of Russian delegates for other U.N. events.
The United States takes seriously its obligations as U.N. host country, said a State Department spokesperson, adding that visa records are confidential under U.S. law so it could not comment on individual cases.
Under the 1947 U.N. “headquarters agreement,” the United States is generally required to allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats. But Washington says it can deny visas for “security, terrorism, and foreign policy” reasons.
The relationship between the United States and Russia has ruptured since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine in February.
“We process hundreds of visas every year for Russian Federation delegates to U.N. events,” said the State Department spokesperson, adding that applications should be submitted as early as possible to ensure timely processing.
“This is especially important because of Russia‘s unwarranted actions against our embassy in Russia, including the forced termination of local and third country national staff, which have severely limited our staffing and therefore our capacity to process visas,” the spokesperson said.
Nebenzia said that the necessary applications had been submitted to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
David Harding and Maryam Zakir-Hussain report:
Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced a key pipeline taking gas into Europe is to remain closed indefinitely.
The Russian state-run energy company said in a social media post that it had identified “malfunctions” of a key turbine along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries natural gas from western Russia to Germany.
Gazprom completely halted the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 on Wednesday and had said the stoppage would last three days.
