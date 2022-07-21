Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World stands on ‘abyss of nuclear war’ over Ukraine conflict, says Lukashenko

The Belarusian president claimed Western countries ‘fomented’ Russia’s war with Ukraine

Joe Middleton
Thursday 21 July 2022 17:02
Comments
<p>Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko pictured during a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in early April </p>

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko pictured during a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in early April

(Reuters)

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has warned that unless the Russia-Ukraine war is stopped the world is staring down the “abyss of nuclear war”.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, accused the West of sparking the conflict which began in late February when Russia ordered its troops into Ukraine under the guise of a “special operation”.

However he is now urging Western countries, Russia and Ukraine to come together and reach an agreement or face a more perilous future involving nuclear war.

“We must stop, reach an agreement, end this mess, operation and war in Ukraine,” The Moscow Times reported, citing a Lukashenko interview with AFP.

“Let’s stop and then we will figure out how to go on living... There’s no need to go further. Further lies the abyss of nuclear war. There’s no need to go there.”

Recommended

Lukashenko has so far managed to avoid becoming too actively involved in the conflict, but has allowed Russia’s planes to take off from its airports and has moved troops to the border to “stop any provocation against Belarus”.

The despot, who has presided over Belarus for three decades, echoed a similar argument to Putin that Russia was forced to invade Ukraine as a pre-emptive strike against Nato forces.

He said: “You have fomented the war and are continuing it. We have seen the reasons for this war.”

“If Russia had not got ahead of you, members of Nato, you would have organised and struck a blow against it.”

The 67-year-old added that the onus for peace talks is now on Ukraine and urged them to negogiate with Russia and “never threaten” the country.

“Everything depends on Ukraine,” he said.

“Right now, the peculiarity of the moment is that this war can be ended on more acceptable terms for Ukraine.”

Recommended

Earlier this week former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev claimed that peace in Ukraine would be “on Russia’s terms”.

However, president Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently maintained he would not give up land to Russia in any peace settlement to end the conflict.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in