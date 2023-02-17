Watch live as Russian foreign ministry spokesperson gives weekly briefing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gives her weekly briefing.

Next week marks the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and on Thursday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

The opposition leader told Mr Zelensky that the UK’s commitment to his country would “remain the same” if there is a Labour government.

With his party well in front of the Tories in the opinion polls, Sir Keir also stressed he was committed to Kyiv’s cause if he enters No 10 after the next general election.

“I was able to tell him that should there be a change of government when we have a general election here, the support for Ukraine will remain the same,” he said.

“It’s a very important message for me to be able to relay to the president face to face.