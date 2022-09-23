Four Russia-backed territories in Ukraine, amounting to around 15 per cent of the besieged country, will kick-start referendums today to break away from Kyiv amid condemnation from western countries.
The referendums, denounced as a Moscow-led “sham” by the world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly this week, will run from today to Tuesday, following which the Kremlin is expected to announce the annexation of the territories into the Russian federation.
Analysts fear Russia will then use this to justify an escalation in its military offensive against Ukraine.
One day after Vladimir Putin announced the partial military mobilisation of men in Russia’s reserve forces, some 10,000 volunteers have reportedly enlisted without even waiting for their call-up papers, the Russian General Staff said.
But there are also reports of attempts to flee a potential call-up, with prices for one-way flights out of Moscow to the nearest foreign locations rising above $5,000 (£4,440), with most air tickets sold out completely.
And late on Thursday, the Russian foreign minister walked out of the UN Security Council after accusing Ukraine of Russophobia and neo-Nazism.
Ukraine putting pressure on territory critical to Russia - British MoD
Ukraine is now adding pressure on Moscow by fighting for territory seen as critical to Russia, the British defence ministry said today.
“The battlefield situation remains complex, but Ukraine is now putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update on the war in Ukraine.
It added: “In the last three days, Ukrainian forces have secured bridgeheads on the east bank of the Oskil river in Kharkiv oblast.
Russia has attempted to integrate the Oskil into a consolidated defensive line following its forces’ withdrawal earlier in the month.”
“To the south, in Donetsk oblast, fighting is ongoing as Ukrainian forces assault the town of Lyman, east of the Siverskyy Donets river, which Russia captured in May,” the ministry added.
Ukraine presses ahead with offensive against Russia
Ukrainian troops continue to advance their military counteroffensive against Russia, claiming this resulted in “losses” among Moscow’s military leadership.
A shelling attack by Ukraine wounded a Russian general in the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian general staff said today.
“The enemy continues to suffer losses, in particular among the leadership,” it said on Friday.
Russia has reportedly lost several high-ranking commanders during the seven-month war.
Ukrainian soldiers have repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Kupyansk, Spirne, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Opytne and Kamianka settlements, the official added.
Referendum begins in Ukraine’s separatist regions today
Four regions in Ukraine occupied by Russian-backed forces will start voting Friday in referendums led by the Kremlin seeking to become a part of Russia.
The voting process is spread out over five days and will take place in the absence of independent monitors, amid widespread concern that the result will be rigged in favour of Russia.
If Moscow gains these territories — cumulatively amounting to around 15 per cent of Ukraine — by next week, Moscow is expected to annex these areas and intensify its military offensive against Ukraine from there.
Volodymyr Zelensky has called the referendums “noise” to distract the public.
18 Russian soldiers killed, howitzers and tanks destroyed - Ukraine military
Ukrainian troops killed 18 Russian troops, officials from the country’s southern operational command said in the latest war update.
At least 18 Russian troops were killed, and three Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers, two tanks, and two armored vehicles were destroyed on Thursday, the military unit said, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Russia’s mobilisation move shows its regular army crumbled - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin’s decision to announce partial mobilisation in Moscow is a “frank admission” of the Russian army’s failure in its war against Ukraine.
“Russia’s decision on mobilisation is a frank admission that their regular army, which has been prepared for decades to take over a foreign country, did not withstand and crumbled,” he said in his nightly address on Thursday.
The war has swept into every Russian’s home, he added.
“And now, due to mobilisation, Russia’s war against Ukraine for the majority of Russian citizens is not something on TV or on the Internet, but something that has entered every Russian home,” Mr Zelensky said.
Britons home with families after ‘traumatic experience’
In case you missed it: Britons released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine thanked supporters as they flew back to Britain. All five have now all returned home:
Britons held by Russian forces in Ukraine arrive home after ‘traumatic experience’
Five Britons were part of the prisoner swap
Tearful farewells for Russian reservists and families
Families have bid a tearful farewell to men leaving from military mobilisation centres in Russia. Video footage from the eastern Siberian city of Neryungri showed men emerging from a stadium. Before boarding buses, they hugged family members waiting outside, many crying and some covering their mouths with their hands in grief.
A man held a child up to the window of one bus for a last look. In Moscow, women hugged, cried and made the sign of the cross on men at another mobilisation point.
A 25-year-old who gave only his first name, Dmitry, received a hug from his father, who told him “Be careful,” as they parted. Dmitry told Russian media company Ostorozhno Novosti he did not expect to be called up and shipped out so quickly, especially since he still is a student. “No one told me anything in the morning. They gave me the draft notice that I should come here at 3 pm. We waited 1.5 hours, then the enlistment officer came and said that we are leaving now,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh great!’ I went outside and started calling my parents, brother, all friends of mine to tell that they take me.”
How Western allies helped secure Britons’ release
Months of secret international negotiations lay behind the release of captured British and Ukrainian fighters.
Also released were more than 200 fighters from the Azov Battalion.
In return, Moscow received 55 prisoners, including Vladimir Putin’s friend Viktor Medvedchuk, writes Kim Sengupta:
How Western allies helped secure release of Britons captured in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and others played a role in the key prisoner swap, explains Kim Sengupta
Why Moscow is calling referendums
Four occupied regions in Ukraine are set to start voting Friday in Kremlin-engineered referendums on whether to become part of Russia. Here’s why:
EXPLAINER: What's behind referendums in occupied Ukraine?
Four occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are set to start voting Friday in Kremlin-engineered referendums on whether to become part of Russia, setting the stage for Moscow to annex the areas in a sharp escalation of the nearly seven-month war
Tailbacks at border crossings amid ‘panic’ for tickets
Long tailbacks have formed at border crossings from Russia into Georgia as Russian men continued to try to escape the country.
One news site in Russian gave a list of “where to run away right now from Russia”.
A Russian man, who gave his name only as Vasily, travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, with his wife, teenage daughter and six suitcases.
“The mobilisation was inevitable because there was a shortage of human resources. I am not worried because I’m already 59 years old and my son lives abroad,” he said.
A lorry driver who crossed the Russian-Kazakh border on Thursday said he saw unusually heavy traffic from the Russian side.
A tourism industry source said there was desperation as people sought to find air tickets out of Russia.
“This is panic demand from people who are afraid they won’t be able to leave the country later - people are buying tickets not caring where they fly to,” the source said.
