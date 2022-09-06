Related video: ‘The Missing’ documentary traces Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
Russia is now purchasing an increasing amount of arms and ammunition from longtime ally North Korea as it feels the impact of western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, according to US intelligence.
Moscow’s shopping list from Pyongyang includes artillery shells and rockets, according to a New York Times report, though the recently declassified US intelligence did not include details on the numbers purchased by Russia.
Vladimir Putin is expected to buy more from North Korea as long as sanctions continue, the report added.
It comes at a time when the Russian military is reported to have been using drones manufactured by Iran, which had led to Moscow suffering “numerous failures”, according to a US official.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky said he is looking forward to Liz Truss’s tenure as the new UK prime minister.
“We in Ukraine know her well - she has always been on the bright side of European politics. And I believe that together we will be able to do a lot more to protect our nations and to thwart all Russian destructive efforts,” he said late on Monday.
Boris Johnson asked ‘How else can I help?’ when Russia attacked Ukraine - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the outgoing British leader Boris Johnson and said there are “truly millions of Ukrainian ‘thank yous’” for the departing leader.
“From the first minutes of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and Europe, Boris was with us. His first and most important question was always: ‘How else can I help?’” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday.
Stating that ties between their two countries had reached an “unprecedentedly high level” in the last six months, he added: “I want to emphasise: even before 24 February, we always felt that Britain stood with Ukraine. In a few years, we really managed to bring Ukrainian-British relations to the highest level throughout the entire time of our independence.
“We have signed a very ambitious Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement. We have done a lot to strengthen the ties between our societies - economic, social, cultural. We have launched a programme to renew the Ukrainian fleet,” Mr Zelensky said, listing the feats achieved in collaboration with the UK.
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Tuesday, 6 September.
