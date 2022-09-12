Russian soldiers lashed out at civilian infrastructure after suffering heavy losses during counter-offensives launched across the besieged country, Ukrainian officials said late on Sunday.
The retaliation by Russia — after losing significant territory in Ukraine’s northeast — targeted water facilities and a thermal power plant in Kharkiv, knocking out the power grid in the region and causing a complete blackout, officials said.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that the goal of Russian strikes was to deprive civilians of light and heat. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the president, called it a “coward’s response” from Vladimir Putin’s retreating forces.
It comes just hours after Mr Zelensky confirmed Russia had been forced to abandon its main base in Kharkiv, a potential breakthrough that he said shows Ukraine can win the war.
“Today is 200 days of our resistance,” he said in his nightly address. “Our struggle. Our people’s war. For freedom, for independence, for the right to be.”
Ukraine regains more than 3,000 sq kms of territory in massive advance
Ukrainian soldiers marked their biggest victory in a counter-offensive over the weekend as Russian soldiers were driven from Izium city in the Kharkiv region — a territory used as a logistics hub by Russian troops.
Ukraine’s offensive in the northeast is a potential breakthrough in the six-month-old war, Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that the winter could see further territorial gains if Kyiv received more powerful weapons from its international allies.
Russian soldiers left their ammunition and equipment behind as they fled the region, officials said.
The Ukrainian armed forces have regained control of more than 3,000 square kms (1,158 square miles) in less than two weeks, starting this month, Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said.
Ukrainian soldiers and local officials were met with hugs and handshakes by the villagers in Kozacha north of Kharkiv near the Russian border, Kyiv said.
It represents Moscow’s worst strategic defeat since they were pushed out from the outskirts of the capital city Kyiv in March.
Russian strikes blow up Ukrainian power, water grid in northeast - officials
The Russian military attacked civilian infrastructure in the besieged country’s northeastern region after Ukrainian troops launched a rapid offensive over the weekend, leading to power and water outages in Kharkiv, officials in Kyiv alleged.
Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attack on the power grid late on Sunday and said: “A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.”
He said the Russian “terrorists remain terrorists”, saying there was no military objective to the attacks on the facilities and rather the “goal is to deprive people of light and heat”.
His tweet was followed by a hashtag #RussiaIsATerroristState.
Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, also condemned the alleged strikes by Russia.
“Russia’s apparent response to Ukraine liberating cities and villages in the east: sending missiles to attempt to destroy critical civilian infrastructure,” Ms Brink tweeted.
The Kremlin has rejected the allegations by Kyiv and repeated its assertion that it is not targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Good morning! Welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Monday, 12 September.
