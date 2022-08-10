Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ukraine war: Russia has ‘new ground forces’ as shelling kills 13 in Dnipro

Moscow struggling to recruit enough soldiers, says British Ministry of Defence

Rory Sullivan
Wednesday 10 August 2022 12:17
Comments
<p>A Russian soldier at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine. </p>

A Russian soldier at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine.

(AP)

Russia has created a “major” new ground forces corps in an attempt to strengthen its offensive in eastern Ukraine, according to British military intelligence.

In its latest update on the Ukraine war, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the Kremlin has formed the 3rd Army Corps (3AC) in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, east of Moscow.

“Volunteer” battalions will likely form the bulk of its size, the MoD said.

Although potential soldiers are said to have been offered significant cash bonuses, it is thought that the Putin regime will struggle to meet its recruitment targets.

“A Russian army corps typically consists of 15-20,000 troops, but it will probably be difficult for Russia to bring 3 AC up to this strength, given very limited levels of popular enthusiasm for volunteering for combat in Ukraine,” the MoD said.

Recommended

The department added that the new military formation is “unlikely to be decisive” in Russia’s campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region, which has reportedly slowed due to a shortage of troops.

Russia has been hampered by significant military losses, with the US estimating that around 80,000 of the Kremlin’s soldiers have been killed or wounded since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Moscow’s commanders are also being stretched by a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south, where Kyiv hopes to recapture the city of Kherson.

Elsewhere, at least 13 people were killed by overnight Russian shelling in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor said.

Valentyn Reznychenko said the attacks damaged more than 20 buildings in Marganets, a city near the Dnipro river, and cut off electricity to thousands of homes.

The shelling came shortly after a series of explosions hit Crimea, a peninsula Russia took from Ukraine in 2014. Plumes of smoke erupted on Tuesday afternoon above the Saky military base in Novofedorivka, which is located more than 100 miles from the frontline.

Kyiv denied responsibility for the incident, saying the explosions, which killed one person and injured a further eight, could have been caused by saboteurs.

“People who are living under occupation understand that the occupation is coming to an end,”Mykhailo Podolyak, one of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides, said.

Recommended

Mr Zelensky said Crimea would return to Ukraine in the future. “We will never give it up…the Black Sea region cannot be safe while Crimea is occupied,” he said.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in