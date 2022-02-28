Russia used vacuum bomb during invasion, Ukrainian ambassador claims

Russia used a vacuum bomb on the fifth day of its invasion of Ukraine, it has been claimed.

A vacuum bomb, also known as a thermobaric weapon, draws in oxygen from the atmosphere to create a bigger and a more devastating explosion.

The claim was made by Oksana Markarova – the Ukrainian ambassador to the US – who was approached by reporters after a meeting with White House lawmakers during which aid for Ukraine was discussed.

She did not reveal where the vacuum bomb was unleashed, but insisted that the US and Ukraine were “on the same page” over the “fight for freedom and democracy against an autocratic regime”.

Ms Markarova told reporters: “They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention.

“The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large.

“But Ukrainians will resist, we are defending our home, we do not have any other option.

“We will not get tired, we will not stop, we will not surrender.”

She said that “Russia is acting like Nazi Germany in World War Two” in killing innocent civilians by firing weapons in residential areas, orphanages, and schools.

Ms Markarova added: “They have to pay the price, they have to be isolated, they have to understand that it’s not okay in the 21st century to start war and kill people in the neighbouring sovereign country.”

