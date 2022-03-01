President Volodymyr Zelensky today told European leaders Ukraine is “giving away its best people for a desire to be treated as equals” a day after signing a request to join the EU.

Speaking to the European Parliament via a video link, he called on member states to prove their loyalty to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” he said.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine.”

He continued: “My citizens are paying the ultimate price to defend freedom.

“I am very happy to sense this mood, that we have united today all of you in the European Union. But I did not know that this was the price we had to pay.

“Thousands of people killed, two revolutions, one war, and five days of full scale invasion by the Russian Federation.”

It comes after mass shelling has hit the city of Kharkiv earlier today, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more.

Reflecting on the tragic event, Zelensky said: “Today we are giving away our people to defend our values.

“Ukrainians are incredible and very often we like to say that we will win over everyone. I am very happy that you can see that.

“This morning was a very tragic one for us, two cruise missiles hit Kharkiv.

“More than twenty universities are there. Many Russians live there. The youth are bright and smart there, people would gather there for celebrations.

“The largest square in our country - Freedom Square - can you imagine this morning two cruise missiles hit it. This is the price of freedom that we are finding for our land and for our freedom.”

He added: “Every square in every city of our country will be called Freedom Square.”

More to follow...