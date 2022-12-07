Kremlin calls US defence bill ‘extremely confrontational’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Moscow has said a US military aid spending bill providing at least $800m (£657) in additional security assistance to Ukraine was "extremely confrontational" towards Russia and may lead to further destabalisation of the situation.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will allow for additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500m (£410m) over US President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The document that has been adopted is of an extremely confrontational nature in relation to our country.

“Unprecedently confrontational in nature. Which of course, regrettably, may cause rather serious and prolonged consequences on further destabilisation of the situation on the European continent.”

The bill also suspends some restrictions on contracts for munitions to support Ukraine.

Russia's state news agency has said the bill also bans military cooperation from Moscow for another five years and provides for sanctions for gold operations with Russia.

The act is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives this month, and be sent to the White House for President Biden to sign into law.

Russia's comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would not change its goals to make compromises and to please Russia.

Speaking via a video address at the Madeleine K. Albright Democracy Awards ceremony earlier today, President Zelensky said: "If Russia feels backed into a corner, it has only itself to blame.

“Ukraine and the free world should definitely not change their goals and exchange their values for some compromises if the dictatorship is afraid to admit a mistake and tempts with a break in their battles.

“We must fully protect freedom and guarantee the security of our democracy.”

Just this morning, the UK Ministry of Defence said that Russia was being influlenced by 'false belief' Ukraine could invade.

Russia has begun to build up its defences along the border with Ukraine and deep inside the Belgorod region after three attacks on Russian air bases in two days.

They tweeted: “There is a realistic possibility that the Russian authorities are promoting defensive preparations within internationally recognised Russian territory to burnish patriotic feeling.

“However, it probably illustrates some Russia decision-makers' genuine (but false) belief that there is a credible threat of invasion by Ukrainian forces.”