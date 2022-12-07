Kremlin calls US defence bill ‘extremely confrontational’
Moscow claims the bill could lead to further destabilisation of the situation in Europe
Moscow has said a US military aid spending bill providing at least $800m (£657) in additional security assistance to Ukraine was "extremely confrontational" towards Russia and may lead to further destabalisation of the situation.
The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will allow for additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500m (£410m) over US President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The document that has been adopted is of an extremely confrontational nature in relation to our country.
“Unprecedently confrontational in nature. Which of course, regrettably, may cause rather serious and prolonged consequences on further destabilisation of the situation on the European continent.”
The bill also suspends some restrictions on contracts for munitions to support Ukraine.
Russia's state news agency has said the bill also bans military cooperation from Moscow for another five years and provides for sanctions for gold operations with Russia.
The act is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives this month, and be sent to the White House for President Biden to sign into law.
Russia's comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would not change its goals to make compromises and to please Russia.
Speaking via a video address at the Madeleine K. Albright Democracy Awards ceremony earlier today, President Zelensky said: "If Russia feels backed into a corner, it has only itself to blame.
“Ukraine and the free world should definitely not change their goals and exchange their values for some compromises if the dictatorship is afraid to admit a mistake and tempts with a break in their battles.
“We must fully protect freedom and guarantee the security of our democracy.”
Just this morning, the UK Ministry of Defence said that Russia was being influlenced by 'false belief' Ukraine could invade.
Russia has begun to build up its defences along the border with Ukraine and deep inside the Belgorod region after three attacks on Russian air bases in two days.
They tweeted: “There is a realistic possibility that the Russian authorities are promoting defensive preparations within internationally recognised Russian territory to burnish patriotic feeling.
“However, it probably illustrates some Russia decision-makers' genuine (but false) belief that there is a credible threat of invasion by Ukrainian forces.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies