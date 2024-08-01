Jump to content

Watch live from Turkey airport as Evan Gershkovich expected to be released in prisoner swap

Holly Patrick
Thursday 01 August 2024 15:20
Watch live from Ankara airport in Turkey as a high-profile prisoner swap between Russia and the West that may include jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich is expected to take place on Thursday, 1 August.

The Wall Street Journal reporter, 32, was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges by a Russian court last month.

Allegations against Mr Gershkovich were routinely denied by US authorities alongside the American journalist and his employer.

The reporter was first detained in Yekaterinburg by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and then taken to Moscow, despite being accredited by the country’s Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist.

The exchange could also see Kremlin assassins sent back to Russia in what would be the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the US in over a decade.

Jailed Briton Vladimir Kara-Murza could also be released as part of the deal, as well as former US Marine Paul Whelan who has been detained since 2018.

