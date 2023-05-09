Watch live as Russia stages annual WWII Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Russia stages its annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

President Vladimir Putin is due to make a speech on Tuesday (9 May) amid tight security following a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel itself, that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

One of the most important public holidays in Russia, Victory Day commemorates the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during WWII, in which around 27 million citizens perished.

This anniversary is even more emotionally charged as Russia mourns thousands of soldiers killed in the nearly 15-month war in Ukraine, which shows no sign of ending.

Mr Putin has repeatedly likened the war - which he casts as a battle against “Nazi”-inspired nationalists - to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Hitler invaded in 1941.

