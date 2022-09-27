For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vladimir Putin is expected to announce annexation of swathes of Ukraine this week as voting in occupied regions come to end on Tuesday.

The British ministry of defence said on Tuesday that Putin is likely to announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on 30 September.

Kyiv and the West have dismissed the referendums as a sham and pledged not to recognise the results while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the Donetsk region in the east remained his country's

"Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict", Britain’s defence ministry bulletin said.

Russia warned it could resort to nuclear weapons to defend what it claimed as its own territory, including newly acquired lands.

After the balloting, “the situation will radically change from the legal viewpoint, from the point of view of international law, with all the corresponding consequences for protection of those areas and ensuring their security”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin has talked up Moscow's nuclear option since last week after a Ukrainian counteroffensive led to battlefield setbacks and has the Kremlin's forces increasingly cornered.

The balloting that started on Friday in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions and a call-up of Russian military reservists ordered by Mr Putin are other strategies aimed at buttressing Moscow's exposed position.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council chaired by Mr Putin, spelled out the threat in a fresh nuclear threat on Tuesday.

“Let's imagine that Russia is forced to use the most powerful weapon against the Ukrainian regime that has committed a large-scale act of aggression, which is dangerous for the very existence of our state,” he wrote on his messaging app channel.

People walk in a street with a billboard that reads: ‘Our choice - Russia’ prior to a referendum in Luhansk, Luhansk People's Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tens of thousands of residents had already fled the regions amid the war, and images shared by those who remained showed armed Russian troops going door-to-door to pressure Ukrainians into voting.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko, who left the port city after the Russians finally seized it following a months-long siege, said only about 20 per cent of the 100,000 estimated remaining residents cast ballots in the Donetsk referendum. Mariupol had a pre-war population of 541,000.

“A man toting an assault rifle comes to your home and asks you to vote, so what can people do?” he said during a news conference.

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna said while visiting Kyiv on Tuesday that France was determined “to support Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Meanwhile, the mass call-up of Russians to active military duty has to some degree backfired on Mr Putin. It has triggered a massive exodus of men from the country, fuelled protests in many regions across Russia and sparked occasional acts of violence.

A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: ‘With Russia forever, 27 September’, prior to a referendum in Luhansk, Luhansk People's Republic (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In response, Ukraine has urged the European Union on Tuesday to impose economic sanctions on Russia to punish it for staging annexation votes in four occupied regions, and said the moves by Moscow would not change Ukraine's actions on the battlefield.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, after talks in Kyiv with French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, said personal sanctions would not suffice as punishment for the referendums, billed by Russia as a prelude to it annexing four Ukrainian regions.

“It won't be enough to limit oneself to cosmetic measures... the softer the reaction to the so-called referendums, the greater the motivation for Russia to escalate and annex further territories,” Mr Kuleba told reporters.

“In the content of the eighth (EU) sanctions package, we will see just how seriously the EU takes the problem of referendums.”