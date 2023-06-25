Watch live view of Kremlin day after Wagner mercenaries halt advance on Moscow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the Kremlin a day after Wagner mercenaries aborted an armed mutiny and halted their advance on Moscow under a deal between the group’s leader and president Vladimir Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has become increasingly unhappy about Russia’s failure to seize more of Ukraine and following events on Saturday (24 June), he has been exiled to Belarus.

The deal came after his mercenary forces appeared to control the military headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukrainian border after crossing from occupied parts of the war-torn nation.

Lord Dannatt, former chief of the general staff of the UK army, said this “could well be the moment” for Ukraine to win the war.

“If they [Ukrainian forces] have found by now, one or two weak spots, this could well be the moment where there is huge confusion within Russia, huge confusion amongst the Russian military commander control, for the Ukrainians to launch between 10 and 12 Western equipped and well-trained manoeuvre brigade groups into a potential breakthrough situation, and really change the battlefield situation,” he said.