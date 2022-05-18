Russian soldier pleads guilty in first Ukraine war crimes trial

A Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to shooting a 62-year-old man dead in the first war crimes trial to be held in Ukraine.

Vadim Shishimarin, 20, gave the plea at the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon.

The murder took place on 28 February in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka, just days after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

Ukrainian state prosecutors accused Shishimarin of firing several shots at the man as he cycled through the village. They said the defendant was instructed to kill the civilian by another Russian soldier, who feared that the 62-year-old, who was on the phone, could tell Ukrainian authorities about the Russians’ presence in the village.

The victim “died instantly, a few dozen metres from his home”, according to the prosecution.

Shortly before the killing, the two Russian troops and three of their colleagues had stolen a private car after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.

prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said that they “have over 11,000 ongoing cases of war crimes and already 40 suspects”.

“By this first trial, we are sending a clear signal that every perpetrator, every person who ordered or assisted in the commission of crimes in Ukraine shall not avoid responsibility,” the top prosecutor said.

Ukraine will also test two more Russian soldiers on Thursday for firing rockets at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv.

