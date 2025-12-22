Russian general killed after bomb planted under his car explodes in Moscow
Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov died from his injuries after an explosive device detonated under his vehicle
A Russian general was killed on Monday after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in Moscow, investigators said.
Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training directorate of the Russian armed forces’ general staff, died from his injuries this morning, a spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee said.
“Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder,” the spokesperson said. “One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services.”
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Russian news outlets reported that a car blew up in a parking lot on Moscow's Yaseneva Street with the driver inside at approximately 7 a.m. The vehicle reportedly drove for several metres before the explosion.
Sarvarov was responsible for the armed forces’ combat training and readiness in the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility for a similar attack against a high-ranking Russian soldier in December 2024.
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building a day after Kyiv leveled criminal charges against him.
His assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, was also killed.
More follows on this breaking news story....
