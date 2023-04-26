British and German warplanes intercept Russian spy jet flying over Baltic Sea
Eurofighters identify two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft flying without transponder signals
British and German warplanes have intercepted two Russian jets and a spy plane caught flying without transponder signals over the Baltic Sea.
The German airforce shared pictures of the encounter, with several images capturing the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft in flight.
The two Nato members were alerted and Eurofighter jets were sent to identify the military aircraft.
“Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft,” the German Luftwaffe wrote on Twitter.
“The two SU-27 Flankers and an IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.”
The Independent has approached the UK Ministry of Defence for comment.
Russian military aircraft regularly fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back, meaning that such encounters are fairly routine in the region.
Germany handed over responsibility for Nato’s Baltic air policing mission to the UK earlier this month.
Nato allies pitch in to protect the air space there because Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia do not have their own fighter jets.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies