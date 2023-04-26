British and German warplanes intercept Russian spy jet flying over Baltic Sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British and German warplanes have intercepted two Russian jets and a spy plane caught flying without transponder signals over the Baltic Sea.

The German airforce shared pictures of the encounter, with several images capturing the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft in flight.

The two Nato members were alerted and Eurofighter jets were sent to identify the military aircraft.

Germany and Britain sent Eurofighter jets to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft (@Team_Luftwaffe/Twitter)

“Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft,” the German Luftwaffe wrote on Twitter.

“The two SU-27 Flankers and an IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.”

The Independent has approached the UK Ministry of Defence for comment.

Russian military aircraft regularly fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back, meaning that such encounters are fairly routine in the region.

Germany handed over responsibility for Nato’s Baltic air policing mission to the UK earlier this month.

Nato allies pitch in to protect the air space there because Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia do not have their own fighter jets.

