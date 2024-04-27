Russian court places Forbes journalist under house arrest

A Russian court has placed a journalist from the local edition of US magazine Forbes under house arrest.
Sergei Mingazov was detained earlier on Friday on suspicion of spreading false information about the Russian army, according to the magazine.
Vladimir Torkonyak, an official from the Khabarovsk Regional Court said that the 55-year-old journalist was placed under house arrest for spreading “fake news about the Russian army” through a two-year-old post on a Telegram channel, reported Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency.
His lawyer, Konstantin Bubon, said the social media post was about the Russian atrocities in Ukraine’s Bucha where the invading forces were accused of murdering and massacring civilians before abandoning the city in April 2022.
“In short, for reposting a publication about the events in Bucha” on a Telegram channel, the lawyer wrote.
More follows
