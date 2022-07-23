Russian missiles hit Black Sea port, Ukraine says

Russian missiles have today hit the Odesa port in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said.

The strikes hit infrastructure a day after the two countries at war signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports.

“The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces; 2 hit the infrastructure of the port,” the Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram mesaging app.

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal in Istanbul on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports to export millions of tonnes of grain that has been stuck in Ukrainian silos during Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the attack called into question agreements and promises made by Russia in Istanbul to the United Nations and Turkey, which brokered the deal.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the attack called into question agreements and promises made by Russia in Istanbul (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In a statement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the attack.

U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink called the strike “outrageous”.

“Russia strikes the port city of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing an agreement to allow shipments of agricultural exports. The Kremlin continues to weaponise food. Russia must be held to account,” she said on Twitter.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had overseen the signing of an agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipments and Russia to export grain and fertilisers, potentially ending a standoff that has threatened world food security.

Speaking after the agreement was signed in Istanbul, President Erdogan said the deal would “prevent billions of people from facing famine”.

He added that he hoped the deal “will hopefully revive the path to peace”.