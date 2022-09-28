Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Russians recruited to fight in Ukraine told to use tampons to treat bullet wounds

’Do you know what tampons are for? You stick it right into the bullet wound and that’s it!’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 28 September 2022 10:15
Comments

(RELATED) Anti-mobilisation protestors in Russia shout ‘we are not meat’

Russian reservists being called up to fight in Ukraine are reportedly being told to take tampons and sanitary pads to use as bandages because the army is running out of first aid supplies.

A video widely shared on social media platform Telegram shows a military officer shouting at a crowd of draftees telling them they are responsible for their own first aid kits.

“Take sleeping bags with you. You will have to sleep where you have to,” says the officer. “All the army provides you with is uniforms and armour.

“All this applies to medicine, diarrhoea tablets, hydrogen peroxide tourniquets. I don’t have enough tourniquets for you.

One conscript says : “There are no tourniquets in pharmacies.”

Recommended

The commander replies: “Ask relatives... get car first aid kits and take medical tourniquets from there. Ask your wives, girls, mothers for pads. The cheapest pads and the cheapest tampons.”

He adds: “Do you know what tampons are for? You stick it right into the bullet wound and that’s it! The tampon begins to swell and closes the wound. I know this since the Chechen war.”

Last week, Vladimir Putin ordered some 300,000 military reservists to prepare for service in Russia’s struggling campaign.

However, the video has been dismissed as “fake” by Russian authorities, reported The Daily Beast.

Recommended

“You don’t need sanitary pads,” said United Russia lawmaker Dmitry Perminov, and cited Mr Putin’s promise that all draftees will be provided with everything they need.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in