Ukraine has claimed its forces have destroyed a Russian landing ship in the seized port city of Berdyansk.

On Thursday, Ukrainian military shared footage of a ball of fire and thick smoke rising from the destroyed 370 foot tall Orsk ship.

Berdyansk is west of the devastated city of Mariupol and was seized four days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Two other ships are also reported to have sustained damage in the blast and can be seen sailing away in the footage.

Russia says it has been using the port as a base to bring in equipment for its troops in the country.

Last week, Russian army TV said the arrival of the Orsk in Berdyansk was an “epic event” which sparked speculation that Ukraine used the televised report to target the vessel.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, told Ukrainian TV that the military had hit a “huge target” able to of carry 20 tanks, 45 armoured vehicles and 400 troops Russian troops.

Ukraine says it has destroyed a Russian landing ship (Kirillovka.ks.ua)

The attack on the Orsk comes amidst reports that 40,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured since the start of the country’s war with Ukraine.

In Ukraine, at least 900 civilians have been killed in the fighting and over 1,400 have been injured - but, this number could be much higher.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

More than 3.6 million refugees have fled Ukraine, while an estimated 6.48 million people have been displaced within the war-torn country.

Ukraine also accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking thousands of civilians from the shattered port city of Mariupol to Russia so that they can be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up.

A month into the invasion, meanwhile, the two sides traded heavy blows in what has become a devastating war of attrition.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.