Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russian singer who appeared on stage wearing nothing but a sock is detained

Maxim Tesli, front man of a band called Shchenki (The Puppies), is detained at a St Petersburg airport

Mark Trevelyan
Tuesday 09 January 2024 16:56
Comments
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Russian singer has been detained for appearing before a concert audience wearing nothing but a sock on his penis, weeks after a rapper was jailed for doing the same at a Moscow party that caused a national scandal.

Maxim Tesli, front man of a band called Shchenki (The Puppies), was detained at a St Petersburg airport, state news agency TASS reported. Local news outlet Fontanka said he had been charged with petty hooliganism.

Last month Nikolai Vasilyev, a rapper known as Vacio, was jailed for 15 days and fined 200,000 roubles ($2,182) for propaganda of "non-traditional sexual relations" after using a sock to hide his modesty at an "Almost Naked" party at a Moscow nightclub.

The event provoked a powerful backlash at a time when Russia is waging war in Ukraine and authorities are promoting an increasingly conservative social agenda. Many of the stars who attended have since issued public apologies.

It was not clear if Tesli’s concert appearance was intended as a gesture of support for Vacio.

Russian media have reported that the rapper’s initial 15-day sentence was later extended by another 10 days, and that he has been issued with a summons to appear at a military conscription office.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in