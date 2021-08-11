Briton arrested in Germany accused of spying for Russia

Man identified as David S arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam following investigation jointly headed by German and British authorities

Wednesday 11 August 2021 10:23
<p>Suspect worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital</p>

A British man working at the embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German offiicals have said.

Prosecutors said a UK citizen accused of spying for the Kremlin since last year while working at the British Embassy had been detained. 

The man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam following an investigation jointly headed by German and British authorities.

German privacy laws meant he could only be identified as David S, aged 57. Detectives have conducted a search of his home and office.

Prosecutors said he was suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service since at least November.

Before his arrest, he worked at the British Embassy in the German capital, having been hired locally.

He allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians on at least one occasion, and received an unknown amount of money in return, the prosecutor’s statement said.

“On at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service,” the German prosecutors’ statement said.

“In return for providing information, the accused received cash in a previously unknown amount.”

A judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe – Germany’s supreme court – is expected to decide on Wednesday whether the suspect should be held in custody.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police, who also declined to name him fully, said: “The man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in ‘Intelligence Agent activity’ (under German law).

“Primacy for the investigation remains with German authorities. Officers from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to liaise with German counterparts as the investigation continues.”

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is responsible for investigating alleged breaches of the Official Secrets Act.