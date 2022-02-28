Hundreds of unarmed Ukrainians forced Russian tanks to grind to a halt by blocking their path on the outskirts of Koryukivka, a border town.

According to reports, Russian soldiers, who lost their way, stopped to ask for directions and were surrounded by locals.

In footage from the incident, Ukrainians can be seen walking towards a convoy of tanks to prevent them from inching closer to capital Kyiv. The defiant men formed a human shield, forcing the convoy to retreat, while the soldiers looked on from their war vehicles.

Hailing the brave citizens, the Ukrainian land forces on Sunday wrote: "Take an example from Koryukivka! We are on our god-given land".

The video emerged a day after a brave Ukrainian man was filmed trying to block a convoy of several Russian tanks with just his hands.

The man was recorded lying face down on the front end of the first tank as the convoy travelled down a street outside Bakhmach – a city located roughly at the midpoint between Kyiv and the border with Russia.

The Russian assault on Ukraine entered the fifth day on Monday with president Volodymyr Zelensky saying that the next 24 hours would be a “crucial period” for his nation.

Ukrainian service members are seen at a check point in Zhytomyr (REUTERS)

The government has asked Ukrainians to make Molotov cocktails at home to "neutralise" Russian troops and lifted age restrictions on army recruitments.

“Today Ukraine needs everything,” said Yuri Galushkin, the commander of Ukraine’s territorial defence forces.

Ukraine has also barred all male citizens aged between 18 and 60 from leaving the country so that they can fight for their nation.

Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar on Sunday claimed that Russia lost 4,300 servicemen to the invasion and suffered a loss of 146 tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters.

On Sunday, Russian troops made limited headway and attacked buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv but the night was reported to be comparatively quieter.

Meanwhile, Belarus’s ministry of foreign affairs said it was ready to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at an undisclosed location scheduled for Friday.