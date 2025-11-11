Russian teenager gets 13 more days in prison for singing anti-Kremlin songs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage Russian street musician who has spent nearly a month in jail after singing anti-Kremlin songs was handed another 13-day prison sentence on Tuesday.

Diana Loginova, 18, who sings in a group called Stoptime, was arrested in her native St Petersburg last month and has already been jailed twice for performing cover versions of songs penned by Kremlin critics in the heart of Russia's second city.

She was first arrested with other band members for a public order offence after her performance of a banned track, ‘Swan Lake Cooperative’, by exiled anti-Kremlin Russian rapper Noize MC, went viral on social media.

Stoptime became an internet sensation in St Petersburg after videos showed them performing songs by exiled Russian musicians. Their performances, which included lyrics critical of government and its war in Ukraine, attracted large crowds.

According to Amnesty International, police arrested vocalist Loginova, alongside guitarist Aleksandr Orlov and drummer Vladislav Leontyev on 15 October, accusing them of “organising a mass gathering that violated public order.”

open image in gallery Diana Loginova in court ( AFP/Getty )

Loginova and Leontyev received 13 days of ‘administrative detention’, while Orlov got 12 days. Loginova was also fined 30,000 rubles for “discrediting the armed forces.”

The musicians were released but subsequently re-arrested on similar charges for earlier performances, and were sentenced to up to two weeks in detention.

Loginova and Orlov were detained a third time upon leaving custody, Amnesty said. Authorities have not disclosed the charges, prompting accusations of “carousel arrests,” a tactic used to extend detention without having to file criminal charges.

Loginova - a music student who performs under the name ‘Naoko’ - told reporters last month that the power of music is important as proven by what was happening to her, but has not made any explicit political statements.

Their case has sparked solidarity actions nationwide, leading to further arrests of musicians and supporters in cities including Yekaterinburg, Perm, St Petersburg and Moscow.

A court in May banned the Swan Lake-related track that Loginova performed, ruling that it included statements that could be seen as "promoting violent changes to the foundations of the constitutional order."

The song caused particular controversy because Piotr Tchaikovsky’s famous ‘Swan Lake’ ballet holds political significance for some Russians. It was notably broadcast on state television after the deaths of Soviet leaders and during the 1991 coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union.